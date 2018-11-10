North American Construction Group (NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 294,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.15. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 258,881 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $3,052,206.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,652 shares of company stock worth $5,090,906.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

