North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NRT opened at $6.95 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.10.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.16% and a return on equity of 7,669.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-nrt-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.