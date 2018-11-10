Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 89,028 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

BUD stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 91.83%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

