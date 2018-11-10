Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 2,909,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,259. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $157,019.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,231 shares of company stock valued at $488,443 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,002,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 934,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,322,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 840,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,625 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

