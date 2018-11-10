Novanta Inc (NOVT) Given $70.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 13,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $983,202.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,121. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 430.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $75.32. 144,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Novanta has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

