Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Novavax by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Novavax by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

