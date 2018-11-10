Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd makes up approximately 2.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NYSE NEA opened at $12.28 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $13.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

