Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund (NYSE:NBD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

NBD opened at $20.45 on Friday. Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

About Nuveen Build America Bond Opp Fund

Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is current income through investments in taxable municipal securities and its secondary objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of Build America Bonds, including taxable, tax exempt municipal securities, United States Treasury and other government securities.

