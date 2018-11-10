Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.25 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund.

