O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 531.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Humana by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $338.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MED lifted their target price on Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-buys-1170-shares-of-humana-inc-hum.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.