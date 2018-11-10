O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.5144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

