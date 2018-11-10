O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 232.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Intuit by 875.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intuit by 31.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 153.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $979,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $57,899,629.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

