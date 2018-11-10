O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Continental by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Continental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Continental by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Continental by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in United Continental by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE:UAL opened at $92.35 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-raises-stake-in-united-continental-holdings-inc-ual.html.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.