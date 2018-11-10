Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OBLN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain acquired 1,648,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 54,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 3,552,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,901 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

