OmenCoin (OMEN) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. OmenCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $324.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, OmenCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00250462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.12 or 0.10222802 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OmenCoin

OmenCoin’s total supply is 4,035,313 coins. OmenCoin’s official website is omencoin.xyz. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

