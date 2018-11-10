On Deck Capital (ONDK) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 price objective on On Deck Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on On Deck Capital from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

On Deck Capital stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 952,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,368. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 169,668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

