On.Live Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,227.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $90,227.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00253021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.10288836 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.