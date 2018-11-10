On Track Innovations (OTIV) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a speculative buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 50,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.59.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in On Track Innovations stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of On Track Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

