ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in ONEOK by 827.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 194.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/oneok-inc-oke-shares-sold-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.