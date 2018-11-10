Opera (OPRA) Issues Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter.

OPRA stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,973. Opera has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $1,539,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $4,066,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $4,785,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $5,681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $14,202,000.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. Opera Limited has a strategic partnership with Ledger Capital.

