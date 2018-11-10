Opko Health (OPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 7,341,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.89. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,357,508.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,950. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

