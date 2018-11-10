Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,602,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,299 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,294,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 931,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,620,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after buying an additional 275,297 shares in the last quarter.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

