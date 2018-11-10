Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ventas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ventas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

