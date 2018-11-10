Oppenheimer Weighs in on Regal Beloit Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

RBC stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,910,000 after buying an additional 396,237 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,990,000 after buying an additional 152,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 146,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

