O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $354.00

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $354.00 and last traded at $351.94, with a volume of 34126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $8,821,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares in the company, valued at $36,830,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,561 shares of company stock worth $21,711,903. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after purchasing an additional 262,779 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

