Oritani Financial (ORIT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Shares of Oritani Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,570. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Oritani Financial has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.