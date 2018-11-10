OTR Global Downgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) to Positive

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Shares of TCEHY opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 28.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.