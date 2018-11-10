Owens-Illinois (OI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.21.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,151. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

