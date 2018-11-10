Oxycoin (OXY) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $267.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000626 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

