Oyster (PRL) Hits Market Cap of $43.35 Million

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Oyster has a total market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oyster token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange and COSS. Over the last seven days, Oyster has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oyster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00251290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.81 or 0.10249386 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Oyster Profile

Oyster was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. Oyster’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster’s official website is oysterprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Oyster

Oyster can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oyster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oyster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oyster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.