Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Acquires 4,000 Shares

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,481.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,397. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

