Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Pan American Silver by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 868,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.