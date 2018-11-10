Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.29. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Papa Murphy’s stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Papa Murphy’s worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

