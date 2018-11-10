PAR Technology (PAR) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 534,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

