Paramount Resources (PRMRF) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 4,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $19.55.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

