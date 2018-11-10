Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 350 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 402.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15,227.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY opened at $277.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

