Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Insider Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

