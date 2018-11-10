Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,330 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,674,000 after acquiring an additional 396,410 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,880,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $867,931,000 after buying an additional 452,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

PYPL stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,859.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

