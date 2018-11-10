Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $832,700,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 2,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paypal by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,210 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $609,357.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-bought-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.