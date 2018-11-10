PB Bancorp Inc (PBBI) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PB Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 572,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 309,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

PB Bancorp stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.36.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 21st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from PB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PB Bancorp Inc (PBBI) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/pb-bancorp-inc-pbbi-position-raised-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI).

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.