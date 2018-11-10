PDC Energy (PDCE) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

Williams Capital set a $77.00 price target on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a $60.95 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 1,494,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,569. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $79,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,855.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,941 shares of company stock worth $619,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

