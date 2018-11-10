Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for On The Beach Group (OTB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTB. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.66) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTB stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 453 ($5.92). 206,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

