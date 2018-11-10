Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Superdry (SDRY)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Superdry to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Superdry from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

LON:SDRY traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 799.50 ($10.45). The company had a trading volume of 586,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

In other news, insider Euan Sutherland sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.71), for a total value of £39,184.80 ($51,201.88).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

