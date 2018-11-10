Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 301,836 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,606,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $537,025,000 after buying an additional 550,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,700,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 218,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

