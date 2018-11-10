Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.62% and a negative net margin of 81.60%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter.

PGHEF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

