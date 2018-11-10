Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,887 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,155,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 701,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/penserra-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-26887-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.