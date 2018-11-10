Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 14,486 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $183.51 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

