Penumbra (PEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

PEN traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. 441,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,373. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,020.00, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,518 shares of company stock worth $4,153,618 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Penumbra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

