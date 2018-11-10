Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 80.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $45,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $320,251 in the last ninety days. 18.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PUB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

