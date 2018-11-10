PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 15.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 28,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $319,486.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $974,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,758,740 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $98.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

